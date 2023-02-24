Moline turned in a thorough domination of Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-39 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.

Moline moved in front of Bradley-Bourbonnais 23-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Boilermakers rallied in the second quarter by making it 36-24.

Moline charged to a 57-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Maroons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-8 final quarter, too.

