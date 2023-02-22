Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Minooka 74-54 at Moline High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline jumped in front of Minooka 25-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 39-25 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 60-46.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Indians 14-8 in the final quarter.

