Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Minooka 74-54 at Moline High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Moline jumped in front of Minooka 25-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons registered a 39-25 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 60-46.
Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Indians 14-8 in the final quarter.
Last season, Moline and Minooka faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Minooka High School. For more, click here.
Recently on Feb. 14, Moline squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
- 'Everbody's life is priceless': Husband awarded $4 million in Iowa negligence suit against Genesis
- 13-year-old Iowa girl shot mom's boyfriend in face, then aimed gun at mother, police say
- Iowa town's police chief charged with stalking ex-girlfriend
- ISP releases names of injured parties from rural Muscatine crash
- Arraignment set for Cora Reed, accused of running over teen
- Evansdale’s woman’s $30K win at center of lottery fraud case
- Iowa Class 1A state wrestling: Wilton sends four to semis, still in trophy hunt
- Iowa Class 2A state wrestling: Columbus' Coil pulls off stunner, nears being 'that red name'
- Iowa toddler ingested drain cleaner, had meth and THC in system, records show
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wieskamp, Hodges spur Muskie upset
- Restaurant inspection update: ‘Not for sale’ meat, expired foods and dirty kitchens
- I-74 Bridge construction time-lapse video showcases two years of construction
- What happened to Trevor Wixom? 21-year-old Muscatine man last seen Oct. 19; police say he doesn't fit 'missing' criteria
- Iowa state wrestling: Shirk, Beavers bring home silver
- Iowa Class 2A state wrestling: Cassady battles through injuries to reach semis again
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!