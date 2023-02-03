Moline knocked off Quincy 57-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Moline drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over Quincy after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 32-30 at the half.

Moline jumped to a 43-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

