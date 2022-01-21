Moline engulfs Galesburg in flames 76-49

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Galesburg 76-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The Maroons made the first move by forging a 23-15 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.

The Maroons' shooting stomped on to a 43-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Moline's supremacy showed as it carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

