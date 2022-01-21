Moline engulfs Galesburg in flames 76-49

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Galesburg 76-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 17, Moline faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 11 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Maroons made the first move by forging a 23-15 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.
The Maroons' shooting stomped on to a 43-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.
Moline's supremacy showed as it carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.