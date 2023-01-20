Moline engulfs Galesburg in point barrage 83-36

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Galesburg 83-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Moline a 21-9 lead over Galesburg.
The Maroons' offense pulled in front for a 41-26 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.
Moline thundered to a 74-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-2 edge.
Last season, Moline and Galesburg squared off with January 21, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Galesburg faced off against Rock Island and Moline took on Aurora Waubonsie Valley on January 16 at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
