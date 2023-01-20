Moline engulfs Galesburg in point barrage 83-36

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Galesburg 83-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Moline a 21-9 lead over Galesburg.

The Maroons' offense pulled in front for a 41-26 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Moline thundered to a 74-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-2 edge.

