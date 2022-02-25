Moline gallops past Minooka 70-59

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Minooka's plans 70-59 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Minooka showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Moline as the first quarter ended.
Moline's shooting darted to a 26-23 lead over Minooka at halftime.
Moline moved ahead of Minooka 48-37 as the fourth quarter started.
It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Maroons and the Indians both had the scoreboard blinking in a 70-59 knot.
