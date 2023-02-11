Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal 64-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Normal and Moline played in a 61-44 game on March 1, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on February 4, Moline squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

