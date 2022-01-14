Moline makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Rock Island Alleman 99-49

Moline broke out to an early lead and topped Rock Island Alleman 99-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Moline made the first move by forging a 32-16 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

Moline registered a 54-29 advantage at halftime over Rock Island Alleman.

The Maroons and the Pioneers were engaged in a colossal affair at 84-38 as the fourth quarter started.

