Moline makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Rock Island Alleman 99-49

Moline broke out to an early lead and topped Rock Island Alleman 99-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Moline made the first move by forging a 32-16 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
Moline registered a 54-29 advantage at halftime over Rock Island Alleman.
The Maroons and the Pioneers were engaged in a colossal affair at 84-38 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Moline took on East Moline United Township on January 7 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.