Moline manhandles Rock Island Alleman 81-32

Moline dominated from start to finish in an imposing 81-32 win over Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 14, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Moline faced off against St. Louis Vashon and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on January 6 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
