Moline pours it on Geneseo 78-50

Moline controlled the action to earn a strong 78-50 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
The Maroons' offense moved to a 39-27 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
The Maroons enjoyed a giant margin over the Maple Leafs with a 62-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 13, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Moline took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 17 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
