Moline pours it on Geneseo 78-50

Moline controlled the action to earn a strong 78-50 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.

The Maroons' offense moved to a 39-27 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

The Maroons enjoyed a giant margin over the Maple Leafs with a 62-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

