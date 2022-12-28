Moline produces precision performance against Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Moline gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Springfield Lanphier 70-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Moline opened with a 15-4 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 38-19 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Moline steamrolled to a 54-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Lions 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

