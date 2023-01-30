Moline Quad Cities Christian designs winning blueprint against Galena Tri-State Christian 77-64

Moline Quad Cities Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 77-64 defeat of Galena Tri-State Christian during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on January 24, Moline Quad Cities Christian squared off with Galesburg Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.