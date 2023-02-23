Moline Quad Cities Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Yorkville Parkview Christian in an 84-66 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Dixon Faith Christian. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.