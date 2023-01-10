Moline Quad Cities Christian hustles by Galena Tri-State Christian 72-58

Moline Quad Cities Christian trucked Galena Tri-State Christian on the road to a 72-58 victory on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.