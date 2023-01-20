 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline Quad Cities Christian triumphs in strong showing over Bettendorf Morning Star 69-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Moline Quad Cities Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 69-36 explosion on Bettendorf Morning Star during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf Morning Star faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Rock Island Alleman on January 16 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

