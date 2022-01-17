Moline rains down on Port Byron Riverdale 84-66

Moline dumped Port Byron Riverdale 84-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Moline faced off against Normal Community West and Port Byron Riverdale took on Sherrard on January 11 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap
Moline opened with a 23-20 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
Moline's offense jumped to a 45-34 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the half.
Moline's determination showed as it carried a 68-53 lead into the fourth quarter.
