Moline rides to cruise-control win over Geneseo 87-38

Moline's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Geneseo 87-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Moline and Geneseo played in a 78-50 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Moline faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Geneseo took on East Moline United Township on January 13 at East Moline United Township High School. For results, click here.
