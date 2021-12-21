 Skip to main content
Moline rolls like thunder over Urbana 95-62
Moline handled Urbana 95-62 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Maroons' offense jumped on top to a 51-31 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Recently on December 10 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

