Moline sprints past Quincy 76-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Quincy to earn a 76-57 victory at Moline High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline opened with a 20-15 advantage over Quincy through the first quarter.

Moline's shooting jumped to a 41-34 lead over Quincy at the intermission.

The Maroons' leg-up showed as they carried a 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.