Moline sprints past Quincy 76-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Quincy to earn a 76-57 victory at Moline High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Moline faced off against Dixon and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 25 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap
Moline opened with a 20-15 advantage over Quincy through the first quarter.
Moline's shooting jumped to a 41-34 lead over Quincy at the intermission.
The Maroons' leg-up showed as they carried a 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.