Moline survives competitive clash with Rock Island 68-63

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Moline didn't mind, dispatching Rock Island 68-63 at Rock Island High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Rocks, who began with a 24-18 edge over the Maroons through the end of the first quarter.
Moline registered a 36-28 advantage at halftime over Rock Island.
Moline moved over Rock Island when the fourth quarter began 47-46.
In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lincoln and Moline took on Galesburg on January 21 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap
