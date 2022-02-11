Moline takes down East Moline United Township 74-45

East Moline United Township had no answers as Moline roared to a 74-45 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Maroons enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Panthers with a 56-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

