Moline takes down East Moline United Township 74-45

East Moline United Township had no answers as Moline roared to a 74-45 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 4, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Quincy on February 4 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Moline a 12-6 lead over East Moline United Township.

Moline fought to a 41-25 halftime margin at East Moline United Township's expense.

The Maroons enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Panthers with a 56-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

