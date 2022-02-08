Moline turns out the lights on Sterling 104-58

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sterling 104-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 29 , Moline squared up on Dixon in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Maroons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 80-54 lead over the Golden Warriors.
