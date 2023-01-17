 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monmouth-Roseville collects skin-tight win against Port Byron Riverdale 59-55

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Monmouth-Roseville passed in a 59-55 victory at Port Byron Riverdale's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on January 18, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 6 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News