Monmouth-Roseville dispatches Orion 54-42

Monmouth-Roseville knocked off Orion 54-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Orion played in a 64-44 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
