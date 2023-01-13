 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth-Roseville dispatches Orion 54-42

Monmouth-Roseville knocked off Orion 54-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Orion played in a 64-44 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 7, Orion squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

