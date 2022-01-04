 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monmouth-Roseville gallops past Erie E/P 47-32
0 Comments

Monmouth-Roseville gallops past Erie E/P 47-32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monmouth-Roseville handed Erie E/P a tough 47-32 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Recently on December 29 , Erie E/P squared up on Toulon Stark County in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News