 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monmouth-Roseville takes a toll on Erie E/P 42-28
0 Comments

Monmouth-Roseville takes a toll on Erie E/P 42-28

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Monmouth-Roseville blunted Erie E/P's plans 42-28 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

Recently on January 18 , Monmouth-Roseville squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News