Monmouth-Roseville takes victory lap past Woodhull Al/Cam 51-24

Monmouth-Roseville delivered all the smoke to disorient Woodhull Al/Cam and flew away with a 51-24 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
In recent action on December 12, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Monmouth-Roseville took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 6 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
