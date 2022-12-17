 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth-Roseville takes victory lap past Woodhull Al/Cam 51-24

Monmouth-Roseville delivered all the smoke to disorient Woodhull Al/Cam and flew away with a 51-24 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

In recent action on December 12, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Monmouth-Roseville took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 6 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.

