Monmouth United nips Woodhull Al/Cam in scare 44-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monmouth United wore a victory shine after clipping Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Monmouth United broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over Woodhull Al/Cam.
Monmouth United withstood Woodhull Al/Cam's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 19, Monmouth United faced off against Galva and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Annawan on February 19 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
