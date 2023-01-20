 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth United overcomes Woodhull Al/Cam in seat-squirming affair 76-72

With little to no wiggle room, Monmouth United nosed past Woodhull Al/Cam 76-72 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.

The last time Monmouth United and Woodhull Al/Cam played in a 44-42 game on February 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 13, Woodhull Al/Cam squared off with Galva in a basketball game. For more, click here.

