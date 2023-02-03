Monticello didn't tinker with Goose Lake Northeast, scoring a 78-57 result in the win column in Iowa boys basketball on February 3.

The last time Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 34-18 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

