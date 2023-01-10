Monticello explodes past Goose Lake Northeast 73-37

Monticello raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-37 win over Goose Lake Northeast for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on February 1, 2022 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
