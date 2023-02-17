Monticello dumped Camanche 71-54 at Monticello High on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Monticello and Camanche squared off with Feb. 8, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Monticello faced off against Camanche . For results, click here. Monticello took on Camanche on Feb. 7 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.