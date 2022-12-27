Morrison claims close encounter of the winning kind over Aledo Mercer County 61-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Morrison's locker room after a trying 61-57 test with Aledo Mercer County at Morrison High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Aledo Mercer County took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 16 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For a full recap, click here.
