Morrison takes victory lap past Port Byron Riverdale 71-50

Morrison left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Port Byron Riverdale 71-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Morrison faced off on January 28, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Morrison took on Rock Island Alleman on January 21 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap.
