Mundelein Carmel Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Rock Island Alleman 85-37

Mundelein Carmel Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 85-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
Recently on January 7 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Mundelein Carmel Catholic a 28-14 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 50-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
The Corsairs' rule showed as they carried a 70-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.