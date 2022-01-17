 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mundelein Carmel Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Rock Island Alleman 85-37
Mundelein Carmel Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 85-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

Recently on January 7 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Mundelein Carmel Catholic a 28-14 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 50-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

The Corsairs' rule showed as they carried a 70-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

