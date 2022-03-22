Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

First team

Caden Kirkman

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Stats: 20.8 ppg. (62.2% FG), 10.8 reb., 3.9 asst., 3.9 blocks, 1.4 steals; leader in blocks per game, sixth in rebounds and 11th in scoring average in 2A, led RVC South in scoring, rebounds and blocks, second in field goal percentage and third in assists per game in RVC South

Honors: RVC Elite Team

Maddox Griffin

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Stats: 21 ppg. (54.2%FG), 9.9 reb., 5.5 asst., 5 steals, 0.9 blocks; 10th in scoring average, 18th in assists and 25th in rebounds per game in 1A, led SEISC North in scoring and assist averages, second in rebounds per game in SEISC North

Honors: Second-team all-state in Class 1A; IBCA Substate 5 team in 1A; SEISC South player of the year; SEISC North first team

Nolan DeLong

School: Durant Year: Junior

Stats: 15.7 ppg. (41.8% FG), 8.4 reb., 2 asst., 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks; fourth in scoring average, second in rebounds and 11th in assists per game in RVC South; led team in scoring and rebound average

Honors: RVC South Team

Caleb Wulf

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Stats: 15.5 ppg. (37.1% FG), 6.1 reb., 1.7 asst., 2.5 steals; fifth in scoring average and fifth in made 3-pointers (43) in RVC South; led team in scoring average and rebounds rebounds per game; second on team in assists per game

Honors: RVC South Team

Dante Lee

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 10.6 ppg. (37.8% FG), 5.2 reb., 1.4 asst., 1.3 steals; led team in scoring average and steals per game, second on team in rebounds, third on team in assists per game

Honors: All-MAC honorable mention

Second team

Garrett Hollenback

School: Durant Year: Junior

Stats: 12.7 ppg. (42.3% FG); 6 reb.; 2.7 asst.; 0.9 steals; 0.7 blocks; sixth in assists per game, seventh in scoring average in RVC South, led team in assists and blocks per game, second on team in scoring and rebounding average

Honors: RVC South Team

Landyn Putman

School: Wilton Year: Sophomore

Stats: 11.5 ppg. (49.7%), 4.3 reb., 1.6 asst., 1.1 steals; 10th in scoring average in RVC South, led RVC South in 3-point makes (61) and 3-point percentage (50.4%)

Honors: RVC South Team

Braden Hufford

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 8.5 ppg. (34.4% FG), 1.8 reb, 2 asst, 1.2 steals; second on team in assists and steals per game, third on team in scoring average

Honors: All-MAC honorable mention

Jackson Hull

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 7.6 ppg. (40.4% FG); 3.3 reb.; 2.8 asst.; 2.7 steals; fifth in assists per game in RVC South

Honors: RVC South Team

Tade Parsons

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Stats: 8.1 ppg. (36.6% FG); 5.2 reb., 2.9 asst, 2.5 steals, 0.9 blocks; 10th in rebounds per game in SEISC North, tied for second on team in blocks per game, second on team in assists per game

Honors: SEISC North second team

Third team

Aidan Walker

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Stats: 11.8 ppg. (40% FG), 4.1 reb., 1.6 asst., 0.8 steals; ninth in scoring average in RVC South, second on team in steals and blocks per game

Honors: RVC South Team

Jackson Lanz

School: Wapello Year: Sophomore

Stats: 8.5 ppg. (54.1% FG) 6.8 reb., 0.7 asst., 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks; fifth in rebounds per game in SEISC North, led team in blocks per game, second on team in scoring and rebound average

Honors: SEISC North second team

Jayce McHugh

School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore

Stats: 12.9 ppg. (46.4% FG); 5.1 reb.; 0.7 asst.; 1.3 steals; sixth in scoring average in RVC South

Honors: RVC honorable mention

Grant Watson

School: Columbus Year: Junior

Stats: 9.9 ppg. (32% FG), 4.4 reb., 1.1 asst., 0.9 steals; led team in scoring average and free-throw percentage (82.7%), second on team in 3-point percentage (28.5%) and rebounds per game

Honors: SEISC North second team

Luke Wieskamp

School: Muscatine Year: Freshman

Stats: 9.7 ppg. (38.7% FG), 3.9 reb., 1 asst., 0.5 steals, 1.3 blocks; led MAC in blocks per game, second on team in scoring average

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

