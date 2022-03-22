Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

First team
Caden Kirkman
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: 20.8 ppg. (62.2% FG), 10.8 reb., 3.9 asst., 3.9 blocks, 1.4 steals; leader in blocks per game, sixth in rebounds and 11th in scoring average in 2A, led RVC South in scoring, rebounds and blocks, second in field goal percentage and third in assists per game in RVC South
Honors: RVC Elite Team
Maddox Griffin
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 21 ppg. (54.2%FG), 9.9 reb., 5.5 asst., 5 steals, 0.9 blocks; 10th in scoring average, 18th in assists and 25th in rebounds per game in 1A, led SEISC North in scoring and assist averages, second in rebounds per game in SEISC North
Honors: Second-team all-state in Class 1A; IBCA Substate 5 team in 1A; SEISC South player of the year; SEISC North first team
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: 15.7 ppg. (41.8% FG), 8.4 reb., 2 asst., 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks; fourth in scoring average, second in rebounds and 11th in assists per game in RVC South; led team in scoring and rebound average
Honors: RVC South Team
Caleb Wulf
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 15.5 ppg. (37.1% FG), 6.1 reb., 1.7 asst., 2.5 steals; fifth in scoring average and fifth in made 3-pointers (43) in RVC South; led team in scoring average and rebounds rebounds per game; second on team in assists per game
Honors: RVC South Team
Dante Lee
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 10.6 ppg. (37.8% FG), 5.2 reb., 1.4 asst., 1.3 steals; led team in scoring average and steals per game, second on team in rebounds, third on team in assists per game
Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Second team
Garrett Hollenback
School: Durant Year: Junior
Stats: 12.7 ppg. (42.3% FG); 6 reb.; 2.7 asst.; 0.9 steals; 0.7 blocks; sixth in assists per game, seventh in scoring average in RVC South, led team in assists and blocks per game, second on team in scoring and rebounding average
Honors: RVC South Team
Landyn Putman
School: Wilton Year: Sophomore
Stats: 11.5 ppg. (49.7%), 4.3 reb., 1.6 asst., 1.1 steals; 10th in scoring average in RVC South, led RVC South in 3-point makes (61) and 3-point percentage (50.4%)
Honors: RVC South Team
Braden Hufford
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 8.5 ppg. (34.4% FG), 1.8 reb, 2 asst, 1.2 steals; second on team in assists and steals per game, third on team in scoring average
Honors: All-MAC honorable mention
Jackson Hull
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: 7.6 ppg. (40.4% FG); 3.3 reb.; 2.8 asst.; 2.7 steals; fifth in assists per game in RVC South
Honors: RVC South Team
Tade Parsons
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: 8.1 ppg. (36.6% FG); 5.2 reb., 2.9 asst, 2.5 steals, 0.9 blocks; 10th in rebounds per game in SEISC North, tied for second on team in blocks per game, second on team in assists per game
Honors: SEISC North second team
Third team
Aidan Walker
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: 11.8 ppg. (40% FG), 4.1 reb., 1.6 asst., 0.8 steals; ninth in scoring average in RVC South, second on team in steals and blocks per game
Honors: RVC South Team
Jackson Lanz
School: Wapello Year: Sophomore
Stats: 8.5 ppg. (54.1% FG) 6.8 reb., 0.7 asst., 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks; fifth in rebounds per game in SEISC North, led team in blocks per game, second on team in scoring and rebound average
Honors: SEISC North second team
Jayce McHugh
School: West Liberty Year: Sophomore
Stats: 12.9 ppg. (46.4% FG); 5.1 reb.; 0.7 asst.; 1.3 steals; sixth in scoring average in RVC South
Honors: RVC honorable mention
Grant Watson
School: Columbus Year: Junior
Stats: 9.9 ppg. (32% FG), 4.4 reb., 1.1 asst., 0.9 steals; led team in scoring average and free-throw percentage (82.7%), second on team in 3-point percentage (28.5%) and rebounds per game
Honors: SEISC North second team
Luke Wieskamp
School: Muscatine Year: Freshman
Stats: 9.7 ppg. (38.7% FG), 3.9 reb., 1 asst., 0.5 steals, 1.3 blocks; led MAC in blocks per game, second on team in scoring average
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman