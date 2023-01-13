Muscatine knocks out victory beat against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42

Muscatine notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine faced off on February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.