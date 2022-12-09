 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muscatine squeaks past Clinton in tight tilt 68-62

  • 0

Muscatine derailed Clinton's hopes after a 68-62 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Last season, Muscatine and Clinton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 3, Muscatine squared off with Iowa City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Geneseo 91-30

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 91-30 win over Geneseo during this Illinois boys…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News