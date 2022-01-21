 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine survives competitive clash with Clinton 72-65
Muscatine survives competitive clash with Clinton 72-65

A sigh of relief filled the air in Muscatine's locker room after Friday's 72-65 win against Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Maquoketa on January 15 at Maquoketa High School. Click here for a recap

The River Kings constructed a bold start that built a 19-9 gap on the Muskies heading into the locker room.

