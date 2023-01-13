Muskies can't match wits with PV in MAC loss

Despite a game-high 19 points from Kayvion Hodges, the Muscatine High School boys basketball team couldn't keep pace with the Pleasant Valley Spartans.

Both teams gained more traction as the game went off after the sides combined for just nine total points in the first quarter when PV got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Caden Rubel to go up 7-2 heading into the second.

It was a sign of things to come as the junior Rubel went on to 5 of 8 shots from behind the 3-point arc, and Cole Beinborn came off the bench to lead PV with 18 points as the Spartans took the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School on Friday night by a 62-41 final.

"It seems like the lids were on the hoops for both teams in the first quarter," said Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli. "But (PV) just settled down a little earlier than we did. I think that comes with them having a more experienced ball club. We're a young team, plus they had more bodies than we did, so I think by the end of the game, that played a factor."

After both offenses struggled early, but the MAC-leading Spartans kept the lead in double figures for most of the game. PV's effort included shooting 19 of 23 as a team from the free throw line and 8 of 10 from the charity stripe in the fourth.

"We told our guys at halftime to stick with the game plan," said Pleasant Valley head coach Stephen Hillman. "And we came out and guarded, guarded, guarded. Even when things weren't going that well for us offensively, we were able to take the lead into halftime.

"I'm really happy with the heart we played with."

Sophomore Kayvion Hodges finished with a game-high 19 points for Muscatine on 7 of 14 shooting. The sophomore made 4 of 6 from deep in the second half as the Muskies tried to close the gap, but to no avail.

"We had a bad stretch there," Hillman said. "(Hodges) got hot and we would come back down and take quick jump shots and played against the game a little bit. But in the last three or four minutes, we settled down, got to the free throw line, got the ball around the basket, and finished better.

"Rubel had a really nice stretch for us, and Beinborn hit a couple late. We did a nice job of getting the ball inside and out. We've come (to Muscatine) before and lost big games, so I'm very excited to come out of here with a win."

Beinborn, a sophomore, had seven points through the first three quarters but helped PV ice it late by going 4 of 7 from the field in the fourth and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.

Muscatine (3-7, 3-6 MAC) trailed 23-8 at halftime and saw the PV lead swell to 29-8 after Rubel started the second half with back-to-back 3s on the Spartans' first two possessions of the third period. Rubel, a junior, finished with 16 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Junior Max Muszalski also reached double figures for PV (8-3, 8-1 MAC), ending with 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Muscatine was without standout sophomore Luke Wieskamp for the second straight game.

While Hodges continued his nice run over of the Muskies' last five games, no other Muscatine player scored more than five points, though that total was met by sophomore Ralph Hoeper and seniors Sam Emmert and Diamond Krayee.

"Luke does a great job for us, and we've definitely missed his offense the past two games," Turelli said. "But the eight guys we dressed worked their butts off. Regardless of the score, they fought hard for all four quarters."

Hodges made a 3 with 3:21 left to make it 47-35 PV, but the Muskies couldn't draw any closer. The sophomore has led the Muskies in scoring in five of their last six games and has averaged nearly 18 points a game over that span.

"Kayvion has been doing a great job for us offensively," Turelli said. "He's figuring out when it's his time to attack and when it's his time to move the ball. He gets incredibly hot at times, which is great for us. He's one of our top scorers now."

The Muskies' next game comes Tuesday, with a nonconference tilt at Burlington.

"There's youth in our program and the future is bright," Turelli said. "We're working on getting them to work together and pick up on some of the little things we're trying to teach so that we can be successful against teams like Pleasant Valley.

"They're starting to pick up on it slowly but surely. It was a good showing by Pleasant Valley tonight and kind of a measuring stick game for us to show us where we're at."

Pleasant Valley 62, Muscatine 41

PLEASANT VALLEY (8-3, 8-1 MAC) - Coy Kippert 0-4 5-6 5, Caden Rubel 5-9 1-2 16, David Gorsline 1-6 2-2 4, Aaron Trelstad 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Beinborn 7-13 2-2 18, Max Schmeltzer 2-3 3-5 7, Elijah Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Max Muszalski 3-6 6-6 12. Totals 18-42 19-23 62.

MUSCATINE (3-7, 3-6 MAC) - Aiden Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Kayvion Hodges 7-14 1-2 19, Darnell Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Diamond Krayee 2-7 1-3 5, Ralph Hoeper 2-4 0-0 5, Sam Emmert 2-9 0-1 4, Caleb Bettis 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Henderson 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 15-41 5-10 41.

PV;7;16;14;25;--;62

MUS:2;6;16;17;--;41

3-point goals - PV 7-18 (Kippert 0-1. Rubel 5-8, Gorsline 0-2, Beinborn 2-6, Muszalski 0-1); MUS 6-18 (Lopez 0-1, Hodges 4-6, Thompson 0-1, Hoeper 1-2, Emmert 0-4, Henderson 1-4). Rebounds - PV 35 (Muszalski 9, Beinborn 6); MUS 26 (Hodges 7, Krayee 6). Assists - PV 15 (Kippert 7); MUS 9 (Emmert 3). Turnovers - PV 8; MUS 14. Fouls - PV 13; MUS 18. Fouled out - Thompson (MUS), Henderson (MUS).

Soph. final: Pleasant Valley 51, Muscatine 37