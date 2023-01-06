Muskies drop MAC contest to uptempo West squad

The short-handed Muscatine High School boys basketball couldn’t find enough in the tank to keep pace with the Davenport West Falcons.

Without senior Sam Emmert, who started every game for the Muskies until Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Muscatine High School, and senior reserve Darnell Thompson, the Muskies fell to West, 77-63.

Muscatine (3-5, 3-4 MAC) only held the lead briefly in the opening quarter.

“Playing short-handed, I think we just ran out of gas a little bit,” said Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli. “It really showed on the defensive end. We battled all four quarters. We just couldn’t put enough stops together on defense to chip into the lead and work our way back into it.”

That came after a baseline turnaround jumper by senior Diamond Krayee gave the Muskies a 12-11 lead, and sophomore Ralph Hoeper added to that with a putback of a Krayee miss on MHS’ next possession with a minute and 50 seconds left in the first.

West (5-4, 5-2 MAC) countered with a basket from senior Landon Winston before senior Tayshawn Scott turned a steal on defense into a layup on offense to give West a 15-14 lead, and the Falcons wouldn’t look back.

Out of the gate, both teams implemented a full-court press.

“That made it a transition game,” Turelli said. “(West) is an athletic, quick team that likes to play an uptempo style. We pulled off our press pretty early and went to more of a halfcourt look to try and slow them up before they could get into their offense, but it wasn’t enough to get us where we needed to be.”

Muscatine senior Michael Henderson tallied one of his game-high eight assists to set up a Luke Wieskamp 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the first. That made it 20-17 West, and the Muskies mounted comeback bids on a couple of occasions after that to try and pull back within reach, but to no avail.

Whenever MHS made it a one-possession game, West had an answer.

The Falcons had four players finish in double figures.

Winston led the way with a game-high 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the floor. Junior Davante Bradford had a hot hand early, scoring 14 in the first half to end with 18. Junior Jermilyn Gardner had 13 and senior Javonte Payne chipped in 11 as West shot a tad over 50% on field goal attempts as a team (30-59).

Bradford also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Muscatine was led by sophomore Kayvion Hodges, who had 17 points plus five assists and two rebounds. Classmate Luke Wieskamp ended with 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior Diamond Krayee went for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Muskies shot 24 of 61.

Without Emmert, one of the team’s primary ball-handlers and second-leading scorer at 12 points a game, Muscatine had to look elsewhere for playmakers.

“Even just having Sam out there as a senior leader tends to relax some of the other guys,” said Turelli. “He calms the whole team down when he’s out there because he’s been there before. He’s had that varsity experience.”

To make up for the loss of Emmert and Thompson, Muscatine moved up freshman Talan Becker, who scored his first varsity points on a third-quarter 3-pointer.

“Talan’s done everything we’ve asked of him in practice this season,” said Turelli. “That’s why we brought him up tonight, and we needed another guy who could play a similar role as Sam when he was in there, but Talan did a very nice job when he was on the court.

“He’s a really young kid who’s starting to figure out how to play varsity basketball.”

Muscatine’s next game is Tuesday at Davenport Central, followed by a home game against MAC-leading Pleasant Valley.

“We’re a very young team, and we feel like they’re taking the right steps forward in trying to learn the game,” Turelli said. “It’s a process to learn how to play at the varsity level on offense, but more importantly, defensively. So, getting those young guys some extended minutes with the varsity has been a really good learning experience for them.

“They’re picking things up relatively quickly. Now, we’re just looking forward and onto the next game.”

Davenport West 77, Muscatine 63

WEST (5-4, 5-2 MAC) -- Elijah Reid-Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Jermilyn Gardner 6-10 0-0 13, Layton Burt 0-1 0-0 0, Davante Bradford 6-13 3-4 18, Landon Watson 8-12 2-2 20, Tayshaun Scott 3-7 0-0 7, Idris Thomas 2-6 2-5 6, KeyShawn Spencer 1-1 0-0 2, Javonte Payne 4-5 3-4 11, Cailen Shadrick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 10-15 77.

MUSCATINE (3-5, 3-4 MAC) -- Aiden Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Kayvion Hodges 6-13 4-5 17, Talan Becker 1-1 0-0 3, Diamond Krayee 6-16 2-2 14, Ralph Hoeper 3-11 0-0 7, Luke Wieskamp 5-13 3-4 15, Caleb Bettis 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Henderson 3-7 0-2 7. Totals 24-61 9-14 63.

WEST;20;24;15;18;--;77

MUS;17;13;14;19;--;63

3-point goals -- West 7-17 (Reid-Scott 0-1, Gardner 1-2, Burt 0-1, Bradford 3-6, Winston 2-4, Scott 1-2, Thomas 0-1); Muscatine 6-24 (Hodges 1-4, Becker 1-1, Hoeper 1-7, Wieskamp 2-9, Henderson 1-3). Rebounds -- West 37 (Bradford 7, Scott 6, Payne 4); Muscatine 35 (Krayee 10, Wieskamp 9, Henderson 8). Assists -- West 19 (Gardner 5); Muscatine 19 (Henderson 8). Fouls -- West 15, Muscatine 13. Fouled out -- none.

JV: West 52, Muscatine 39