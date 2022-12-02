Muskies hope 2022-23 season yields more wins

The seeds have been planted for the Muscatine High School boys basketball program, now it’s a matter of the promise of the yield to reveal itself.

While those in the Muscatine program are very optimistic about its success at the junior high and freshman/sophomore level, the Muskies will have to earn turning that into varsity success, especially in a highly-competitive Mississippi Athletic Conference.

There are some upperclassmen on the Muscatine roster who want a say in who sees the court before the youth movement fully takes hold, too.

The Muskies’ 10-man roster to start the season features three sophomores and two juniors, with seniors filling out the remaining half as the Muskies' new campaign opens Saturday at MHS against Iowa City High at 2:30 p.m. The Muscatine girls will follow at 4 p.m. against Linn-Mar.

"We're going to be pretty young again," said coach Luke Turelli. "But it's about focusing on what it takes to be competitive in the MAC with the younger kids so that they know that's the expectation when their classmates become juniors and seniors and produce more varsity players."

What experience the Muskies bring back is best blended in sophomore Luke Wieskamp and senior Sam Emmert, who started 13 times in 16 appearances while battling injury for the Muskies, who finished last season 1-19, 1-17 in the MAC.

"Last season was tough on all of us," said Emmert. "It wasn't what any of us wanted to happen. We've tried to come together more (from a chemistry standpoint). We played together over the summer in a St. Ambrose league which was really helpful to us as far as getting a feel for one another.

"We definitely have higher expectations than last year. But the MAC is super competitive."

In 2021-22, Wieskamp ranked second on the Muskies in scoring at 9.7 points per game on 38% shooting from the floor. The lanky 6-foot-6 forward proved to be a terrific defender on the wing as well and was among the best shot-blockers in the MAC, swatting an average of 1.3 shots per contest.

"I think everyone pushed each other over the offseason," said Wieskamp, who started 21 of 22 games as a freshman, only yielding a start on senior night. "And I've tried to help out as many of the underclassmen as I can with the experience that I have."

Emmert scored 8.4 points a game and proved to be one of the team’s best shooters (44% from the field) and converting on 33% of 24 3-point attempts.

Senior Diamond Krayee is also back after starting 13 of 19 games and chipping in 3.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest as a junior.

However, save for one 10-11 season in 2020-21, the Muskies have struggled in the four seasons since going to state in Class 5A behind Wieskamp’s older brother, Joe, a two-time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.

Muscatine maintains a total record of 15-71 since 2017-18.

While Turelli is in just his second season as head coach, he was groomed under previous head coach John Windham and put in years as Windham’s junior varsity coach.

"We sat down with everyone individually and talked to them at the end of last season," Turelli said. "The biggest thing was to make a push this offseason to get everyone together and on the same page. Our focus was getting everyone here with us and as a team.

"That was awesome to see some different competition (over the summer) between Iowa and Illinois. It was the best offseason from a participation standpoint program-wide since I've been here.

So Turelli has been coaching this year’s senior class for the entire prep careers while the efforts made years ago to build up the youth program within the community are starting to produce.

"He's still a young coach, but he's had a lot of basketball experience and he's been here long enough to have had us all four years," senior Caleb Bettis said.

"Coach Turelli has really made an effort to show up at a lot of youth tournaments and build this up from the bottom," Wieskamp added.

Of course, this season’s squad will have to account for the graduation of three-year starting guard Braden Hufford and leading scorer Dante Lee (10.6 points per game).

Bettis and junior Darnell Thompson represent additional continuity for the Muskies, as all saw extensive court time in 2021-22 and stand in line for bigger roles.

Sophomore Kayvion Hodges is now fully entrenched on the varsity roster after dressing for a few varsity games in 2021-22, but only seeing the floor in one.

"Some guys are playing up and will get a feel for the varsity level before they're juniors and seniors, that's good," said Emmert. "And there's a lot of talent, even with the eighth-graders that will be freshmen next year. So I think the program has figured some things out and can be really good within the next couple of years."

Thompson scored 14 of the 23 points he had on the season in the club’s 72-65 win over Clinton last January and Bettis appeared in 19 games.

It also means a lot to everyone in purple and gold that assistant coach Joel Wichers has stayed on staff throughout the regime change.

"He's been around the game a long time and brings some wisdom," said Emmert. "He might see some things nobody else sees."

It may be winter outside, but Muscatine is hoping the ground isn’t frozen enough to keep the seeds from sprouting to daylight.

"I didn't know what expect coming into last season as a freshman," Wieskamp said. "But in (the Quad-City Times preseason MAC poll), we were picked second-to-last in the conference this season. I think we'll prove some people wrong."