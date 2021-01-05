Muskies knock off Bulldogs, record first win of season

"Knowing that I was coming in off the bench, my role was to bring a spark and some energy. I did that, and we got back in the game," said Numkena, who also had a team-best six rebounds along with a pair of steals.

"Obviously, we were a little sluggish, with a lot of new guys coming in, and tonight was a big `Wow' moment for them. At the same time, we have a lot of returning leaders, and we can only go up from here. We're just thankful to get a game in."

While Bettendorf's players were getting their game legs underneath them, the Muskies (1-4, 1-2 MAC) took advantage with an opening 17-0 run as senior standout Noah Yahn scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the opening eight minutes. The Bulldogs did not get on the scoreboard until Maurice Wynn hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the period.

"We'd had four games (prior to Tuesday), and we've been practicing a lot," said Yahn, who also tallied six rebounds and two steals. "We felt confident going in, and we did exactly what we planned to do. I believe it's up from here for us."

Battling a hip pointer, Muscatine junior point guard Braden Hufford played all but four minutes and notched 11 points and seven rebounds, with Josh Dieckman adding nine points and five rebounds and Reed Ulses adding eight points and six boards.