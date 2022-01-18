Muskies' late run ends well short against Burlington

A spirited fourth-quarter run gave the Muscatine High School boys basketball team a glimmer of hope on Tuesday night against non-conference opponent Burlington, but the visiting Grayhounds did plenty over the course of the game before that point to put the Muskies away.
Muscatine out-scored Burlington 24-10 over the final eight minutes of play, but Burlington still came away with a 77-66 win at Muscatine High School.
“We competed for all four quarters,” said first-year Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli. “Our kids didn’t give up … (Burlington) started off in a 1-2-2 zone that we did a pretty good job of getting into, but they switched it up and went to a man-to-man and that really threw us off. A lot of our prep was geared toward playing against their zone.
“We also struggled against the half-court pressure, which has kind of been the story of the year for us.”
Burlington raced out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter, shooting 9 of 17 in the first while holding the Muskies to 3 of 11.
“I was a little worried coming out,” Burlington head coach Caleb Akey said. “We played at Assumption last night, then had to turn around and come here. But we hit some shots tonight that we didn’t hit last and we played with a lot of energy. Credit to Muscatine, they kept battling. We put some guys in (in the fourth) and tried to give them an opportunity, but (Muscatine) kept playing and next thing you knew, we kind of had a ballgame.”
Braden Hufford sank a half-court heave at the end of the second on a shot that was initially disallowed, but after a referee meeting was determined to have been released before the buzzer by the senior point guard. That made it 38-25 in favor of the Grayhounds at the half.
But Muscatine wasn’t able to carry any momentum into the third quarter, as the Grayhounds scored 29 in the third as the lead swelled to 67-42 at the start of the fourth.
Junior Merquiche Lewis, Jr. scored a game high 22 points while adding five assists, four rebounds and a pair of blocks.
“We worked on spreading the ball around quite a bit over (the holiday break),” Akey said. “For the most part, we’ve been doing that and it’s been going pretty well. Without a true big guy in the middle, we have to share the ball like that.”
His assist total match Hufford for the high mark of the contest.
Muscatine’s Sam Emmert and Jaime Martinez each ended with 15 for the Muskie high, as the pair of juniors combined to shoot 9 of 18 from the field. Muscatine went 23 of 48 as a team for the game.
Martinez came off the bench and scored all of his points in the second half. Nine came in the fourth.
Freshman Luke Wieskamp added a dozen points for the Muskies. He chipped in two blocks as well, as he entered the night with 13 on the season, a number that led the Mississippi Athletic Conference prior to Tuesday night’s games.
Burlington’s Nate Spear started the game with a deep ball, but Wieskamp answered to make it 3-3, but the Grayhounds mounted a 19-7 run to end the frame as Davis ended the period with a running trey from the right wing.
“We’ve been playing pretty good defense lately,” Akey said. “But we need to do a little better job of locating shooters. We knew Wieskamp could shoot, but for some reason, we couldn’t find him coming out, but that’s how it goes, I guess. But our kids competed and now we can get a couple of days to rest before we head back to our (Southeast Conference) games.”
Muscatine did get to the free-throw line a season-high 18 times, making 12. The Muskies return to MAC action on Friday against Clinton at MHS.
“We did a nice job of attacking the basket, but doing so under control,” Turelli said. “We created some contact and finally are starting to figure out that when we do that we (get some calls). I hope that carries on. That was definitely one of the positives to come out of tonight.”
Burlington 77, Muscatine 66
BURLINGTON (8-6) -- Merquiche Lewis, Jr. 7-11 7-10 22, Amarion Davis 6-12 3-4 17, Jackson Carlson 7-10 0-1 14, Nate Spear 3-5 0-0 9, Tyce Bertlshofer 2-4 1-1 5, JJ Martin 2-3 0-0 5, Bryson Tate 1-1 0-0 3, Juan Reyes 1-2 0-0 2, Dayton Walsh 0-2 0-0 0, Keshawn Luckett 0-2 0-0 0, Jason Olmsted 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 11-16 77.
MUSCATINE (0-10) -- Sam Emmert 4-10 7-9 15, Jaime Martinez 5-8 1-2 15, Luke Wieskamp 5-7 0-1 12, Braden Hufford 2-4 1-2 7, Dane Lee 3-10 1-2 7, Darnell Thompson 3-3 0-0 6, Diamond Krayee 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 23-48 12-18 66.
BURL;22;16;29;10;--;77
MUSC;10;15;17;24;--;66
3-point goals -- BURL 7-19 (Spear 3-4, Davis 2-3, Tate 1-1, Martin 1-1, Bertlshofer 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Lewis, Jr. 0-1, Walsh 0-2, Luckett 0-1, Olmsted 0-3); MUSC 7-15 (Martinez 3-5, Hufford 2-2, Wieskamp 2-3, Emmert 0-2, Lee 0-3). Assists -- BURL 15 (Lewis, Jr. 5, Davis 4); MUSC 16 (Hufford 5, Krayee 3, Miles Melendez 3). Rebounds -- BURL 25 (Davis 8, Lewis, Jr. 4); MUSC 22 (Krayee 5, Lee 3, Hufford 3). Turnovers -- BURL 13; MUSC 16. Fouls -- BURL 13; MUSC 18. Fouled out -- none.