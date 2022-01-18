Muskies' late run ends well short against Burlington

A spirited fourth-quarter run gave the Muscatine High School boys basketball team a glimmer of hope on Tuesday night against non-conference opponent Burlington, but the visiting Grayhounds did plenty over the course of the game before that point to put the Muskies away.

Muscatine out-scored Burlington 24-10 over the final eight minutes of play, but Burlington still came away with a 77-66 win at Muscatine High School.

“We competed for all four quarters,” said first-year Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli. “Our kids didn’t give up … (Burlington) started off in a 1-2-2 zone that we did a pretty good job of getting into, but they switched it up and went to a man-to-man and that really threw us off. A lot of our prep was geared toward playing against their zone.

“We also struggled against the half-court pressure, which has kind of been the story of the year for us.”

Burlington raced out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter, shooting 9 of 17 in the first while holding the Muskies to 3 of 11.