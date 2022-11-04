Muskies, MAC excited to get shot clock era started

DAVENPORT — While the implementation of a shot clock in high school basketball around the state was on everyone's mind at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball luncheon on Friday, the same conference powers are expected to stay atop the league.

Under second-year head coach Luke Turelli, the Muscatine High School basketball team will look to move up the conference standings after going 1-21 overall last winter and 1-17 in MAC play.

"Our group is really champing at the big to get back out there," said Turelli during the lucheon. "We were busy and really competitive over the offseason."

While the Muskies graduated three of their five leaders scorers from the 2021-22 season, Muscatine has plenty of youth to provide optimism for the future as the team, league and state move ahead with the 35-second shot clock.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp ended last winter with a scoring average of 9.7 points and was one of the top shot blockers in the conference at nearly 1 ½ denials per contest.

The Muskies were represented at the event by their head coach, acticities directory Mike Henson and seniors Sam Emmert, Diamond Krayee and Caleb Bettis.

"I really like the leadership (the seniors) bring to the team," Turelli said. "All three were involved in fall activities and are multi-sport athletes for our school. But they stayed committed to the basketball program over the course of the offseason."

Traditional powers are expected to comprise the top of the conference this season.

"I think we'll adapt well (to the shot clock)," Pleasant Valley sophomore coach Ryan Pillow said. "And we look forward to going out and competing against the MAC again."

The Spartans are the returning conference champions after going 18-0 in MAC play and 22-1 overall.

Although Central DeWitt was a surprise runner-up in Class 3A and Davenport Assumption also made it to state in 3A as the only MAC schools to advance out of regionals, a coaches' poll conducted at the lucheon predicted Pleasant Valley to win the MAC, Bettendorf to finish second and Davenport West third.

"We're a little younger and little more inexperienced than we have been in the past," said Assumtion head coach Joe Ewen, whose squad has made back-to-back trips to the state games.

The conference has two new head coach in Marty Daniels of Clinton and North Scott's Dave McLaughlin, who takes over a program looking to rebound after going 10-12 in Shamus Budde 's last season at the helm.

"The biggest thing this season will be consistency," McLaughlin said. "Last season we could be really good, but also really bad."