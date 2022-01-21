Muskies mount fourth-quarter comeback to capture first win

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team was able to overcome a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn its first win of the season Friday night against the Clinton River Kings, 72-65, in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Four Muscatine players reached double figures on their home court at Muscatine High School, as Dante Lee went for a team-high 19.
The Muskies moved to 1-10 overall on the season and 1-8 in the MAC while Clinton dropped to 2-11 (1-7 MAC), and also gave first-year head coach Luke Turelli his first win as a varsity head coach.
"It feels really good to get the monkey off the team's back a little bit," Turelli said. "The focus going forward is to just hopefully have this snowball the rest of the season.
"We're hoping this builds on itself. Hopefully now, the kids won't be pressing as much and play a little more relaxed. They finally tasted it."
Clinton shot out of the gate early, taking a 19-9 advantage after eight minutes of play and managed to tread water to some degree in the second, as the River Kings took a 34-23 lead into the halftime locker room.
By scoring 23 in the third, Muscatine doubled its score in the first eight minutes of the second half, then proceeded to go on a 22-10 run in the fourth to grit out the victory.
"We've been harping on staying competitive through all four quarters," said Turelli. "Some games we haven't, but tonight they really showed that, they fought hard and managed to come back in the fourth."
Sophomore Darnell Thompson came off the bench to provide the Muskies with a huge spark as he went for 14 points and shared the team-high in rebounds with freshman Luke Wieskamp, each of whom finished with eight. Senior Braden Hufford added 15 points.
Thompson and the Muskies got a number of buckets in transition either off of defensive rebounds of one of the 22 Clinton turnovers.
"My goal was to come in, play defense and get boards," Thompson said. "We wanted to push the pace, get the ball down the court and play good defense ... This season has been challenging, but we've kept going hard at practice. The best thing we did tonight was pick up our defense in the second half. We came out and played more physically."
Thompson completed a three-point play with four and a half minutes left in the game to give Muscatine a 61-59 lead, its first advantage of the game since it was 4-3 under a minute into the game after Wieskamp hit two of his four free throws.
"Darnell has brought a ton of energy every time he plays," Turelli said. "Tonight that kind of rubbed off on the whole team and we want that to continue."
Wieskamp ended with 13 points, which entailed going 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Defensively, the Muskies withstood a 26-point, 11-rebound performance from big man Lucas Weiner. The 6-foot-8 junior shot 11 of 16 from the floor, but while every River King that played did score, senior Jai Jensen was the only other Clinton player to reach double digits, he finished with 13.
Outside of Weiner and Jensen, Clinton (2-11, 1-7 MAC) shot just 8 of 26.
"We knew what we were going up against," Turelli said of Clinton, who beat Muscatine 59-42 back on Dec. 7 to open the conference slate. "We didn't want to get beat by (Weiner), he's really good, but at the end of the day, we did just enough."
Coming out of halftime, the senior Lee scored six points in the first half of the third period as the Muskies started the comeback.
"It feels really good to get the win, but we have a lot of work still to do," said Lee. "We have Davenport Central on Monday, so we have to get right back at it.
"(At halftime), we just talked about playing good defense and how we were going to guard (Weiner), and on offense, we shared the ball."
Wieskamp hit a three to open the second-half scoring and with Lee’s effort, Muscatine climbed back to make it a one-possession game at 40-38 with 4:40 left in the third.
Further, Muscatine set a season-high with 18 free throw attempts in its last game, a 77-66 loss in non-conference play to Burlington, and went to the charity stripe 31 times against Clinton, making 22.
"This was really exciting," Wieskamp said. "The crowd got into it, it was a really fun atmosphere ... I think I've learned a lot so far this season, I've gotten a lot more confident with the ball ... I thought we did a really good job with help defense tonight and that helped get us the win."
Muscatine 72, Clinton 65
CLINTON (2-11, 1-7 MAC) -- Lucas Weiner 11-16 2-3 26, Jai Jensen 5-11 2-3 13, Isaiah Struve 2-12 4-6 9, Seth Dotterweich 2-3 0-0 5, Kinnick Belitz 1-4 0-0 3, Colin Hammel 1-4 0-2 3, Ethan Buer 1-1 1-1 3, Caleb Riessen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 11-16 65.
MUSCATINE (1-10, 1-8 MAC) -- Dante Lee 7-18 4-5 19, Braden Hufford 5-11 5-6 15, Darnell Thompson 6-11 2-5 14, Luke Wieskamp 3-9 4-4 13, Sam Emmert 3-6 5-7 9, Diamond Krayee 0-3 2-2 2, Jaime Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Miles Melendez 0-0 0-2. Totals 24-59 22-31 72.
CLI;19;15;21;10;--;65
MUS;9;14;23;26;--;72
3-point goals -- CLI 5-18 (Struve 1-4, Jensen 1-4, Belitz 1-4, Dotterweich 1-1, Riessen 1-1, Hammel 0-2, Weiner 0-1); MUS 4-17 (Wieskamp 3-6, Lee 1-4, Emmer 0-2, Hufford 0-3, Thompson 0-1, Martinez 0-1). Assists -- CLI 16 (Struve 4, Jensen 4); MUS 11 (Hufford 4, Emmert 2). Rebounds -- CLI 36 (Weiner 14, Struve 8); MUS 33 (Lee 11, Thompson 8, Wieskamp 8). Turnovers -- CLI 22; MUS 13. Fouls -- CLI 20; MUS 19. Fouled out -- none.
Fresh/soph: Muscatine 81, Clinton 41