Muskies mount fourth-quarter comeback to capture first win

"We've been harping on staying competitive through all four quarters," said Turelli. "Some games we haven't, but tonight they really showed that, they fought hard and managed to come back in the fourth."

Sophomore Darnell Thompson came off the bench to provide the Muskies with a huge spark as he went for 14 points and shared the team-high in rebounds with freshman Luke Wieskamp, each of whom finished with eight. Senior Braden Hufford added 15 points.

Thompson and the Muskies got a number of buckets in transition either off of defensive rebounds of one of the 22 Clinton turnovers.

"My goal was to come in, play defense and get boards," Thompson said. "We wanted to push the pace, get the ball down the court and play good defense ... This season has been challenging, but we've kept going hard at practice. The best thing we did tonight was pick up our defense in the second half. We came out and played more physically."

Thompson completed a three-point play with four and a half minutes left in the game to give Muscatine a 61-59 lead, its first advantage of the game since it was 4-3 under a minute into the game after Wieskamp hit two of his four free throws.