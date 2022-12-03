Muskies mount furious 15-0 run late, but can't close out Little Hawks

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team mounted a furious 15-0 run to pull even with the Iowa City High Little on Saturday but couldn't score the game's one final point that was to be had.

City High's Trey Wright made the first of two free throw attempts with 12 seconds left to give his Little Hawks a 51-50 win at Muscatine High School in weekend nonconference play to open the Muskies' season.

It was a valiant bid to overturn the outcome by Muscatine, however.

A dramatic steal and score by sophomore Ralph Hoeper tied it at 50 with 12 seconds left, the first time the Muskies were closer than three since late in the first.

"We really battled back," Muscatine second-year head coach Luke Turelli said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win the game and clawed tooth and nail to try and make that happen.

"We absolutely applaud the kids' effort on that. I just wish we didn't start the game the way we did."

Hoepner's varsity debut saw him chip in six points (3 for 7 shooting) for the Muskies with two rebounds and an assist.

The hope the Muskies had late was not present early as City High won the tip, sank a 3-pointer, turned Muscatine over and got a slam dunk from senior Shamar Benton to lead 5-0 just 40 seconds into the action.

Benton ended with a game-high 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting, in addition to four rebounds and four assists.

Muscatine's late rally started when senior Mike Henderson drove into the lane and got a contested layup to fall to make it 50-39.

After City High (1-1) committed seven turnovers through the first three quarters, the Muskies forced the Little Hawks into an equal number in the fourth quarter alone.

Following Henderson's take to the hoop, sophomore Kayvion Hodges found senior Sam Emmert open for 3. Hoepner assisted on a Henderson deep ball, then Henderson set up a trey from sophomore Luke Wieskamp to force a City High timeout with 29.2 seconds left and Little Hawks clinging to a 50-48 lead.

"We have some guys you haven't necessarily played varsity basketball before," said Turelli, who starts two sophomores. "It was the first game of the season, a situation that was a little bit out of the ordinary, being at home on a Saturday against a good team. Chalk that first half up to some pregame nerves.

"Kayvion made a really exciting play there. Everybody did a good job within their roles in the second half to put us in a position to be in it.

Wieskamp finished with a Muskie-high 19 points on 6 of 16 shooting, including three 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 effort from the free throw line.

The charity stripe was anything but early on for the Muskies, though.

Though Henderson's aggressiveness and assertiveness on offense carried Muscatine when not much else was working, Muscatine shot just 7 of 16 from the free throw line in the first half as City High built a 29-14 halftime lead.

Muscatine ended the game 11 of 20 on free throw attempts.

Henderson was the only other Muskie besides Wieskamp to reach double figures in scoring as he had 13, going 4 of 8 from the floor and from the free throw line.

"We wish we had some of those free throws back," Turelli said of the senior who returned to the hardwood after not going out for hoops as a junior. "But Mike did a really nice job for us. He knocked down some big shots for us."

City High's freshman big man Samuel Mbingazo led the contest in rebounds with 11 while the Muscatine high came from Hodges with eight.

Muscatine's second game is in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, which comes Tuesday at MHS against Bettendorf.

"The kids didn't give up on themselves or their teammates," said Turelli.

Iowa City High 51, Muscatine 50

ICH (1-1) -- Trey Wright 3-8 1-2 7, Andre Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Ksobiech 1-4 0-0 3, Jameer James 2-6 0-0 5, Matt Schaeckenbach 2-6 1-2 5, Shamar Benton 9-17 3-4 22, Kris Freeman 1-6 0-0 2, Samuel Mbingazo 2-5 1-2 5, Bond Shymansky 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Sutherland 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 6-10 51.

MUSCATINE (0-1) -- Aiden Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, Kayvion Hodges 1-9 2-2 4, Diamond Krayee 0-1 0-2 0, Ralph Hoeper 3-7 0-2 6, Sam Emmert 2-9 2-3 8, Luke Wieskamp 6-16 3-3 19, Caleb Bettis 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Henderson 4-8 4-8 13. Totals 16-53 11-20 50.

ICH;10;19;16;6;--;51

MUS;5;9;15;21;--;50

3-point goals -- ICH 3-16 (T. Wright 0-3, Ksobiech 1-4, James 1-5, Benton 1-3, Mbingazo 0-1); MUS 6-21 (Lopez 0-2, Hodges 0-4, Emmert 2-3, Wieskamp 3-8, Henderson 1-4). Rebounds -- ICH 33 (Mbingazo 11, Sutherland 5); MUS 30 (Hodges 8, Henderson 5). Assists -- ICH 13 (Benton 4, T. Wright 3); MUS 9 (Emmert 3, Hodges 2). Turnovers -- ICH 14; MUS 13. Fouls -- ICH 16; MUS 12. Fouled out -- none.

Fresh/soph.: Muscatine 49, City High 46