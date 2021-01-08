Muskies pull off upset, top Lancers 51-46

“Holding North Scott to 11 points in a half is pretty darn good.”

There wasn’t a new boys basketball poll coming out of the holiday break, but in the last poll that came out on Dec. 27, North Scott was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.

North Scott (5-2, 3-2 MAC) was able to cut the Muscatine lead to five late, and kept it a two-possession game for a majority of the final four minutes, but Muscatine shot 4-of-8 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth to maintain the lead throughout and put the game on ice late.

Senior Josh Dieckman led the Muskies (2-4, 2-2 MAC) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. That included two three-point plays that gave MHS six of its first eight points. He also added six rebounds and two assists.

For Dieckman, it was one of his best all-around performances in a Muskie uniform.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Dieckman said when asked if he felt Friday night was one of his better varsity games. “Coach has been working with me, at practice we worked on (post moves) and trying to push it under the hoop, and that’s what I tried to do. ... We want to play at our tempo, and its been working.”