Muskies' season ends as Grayhounds run away with win

BURLINGTON —Though there weren't as many wins for the Muscatine High School boys basketball team as first-year head coach Luke Turelli would have liked, the season may have provided the Muskies with more significant life lessons.

Muscatine's season ended Monday night in the first round of tournament play in Class 4A Region 5 at Burlington High School, where the Grayhounds scored a 68-37 home win to advance to play at Iowa City West against the Trojans on Friday in the regional semifinal.

"We wanted to come out and compete for every game," Turelli said. "The seniors bought into that, and they showed it tonight. No matter what the score was, they kept fighting and clawing."

Burlington's Nate Spear sliced the Muskie defense for a game-high 18 points. The senior took nine 3-pointers for the game, making six for all his points as 12 different Burlington players got in the scorebook.

Senior Amarion Davis finished with 17 as the only other Burlington player in double figures. Though Davis missed his only attempt from range, he finished with the same shooting mark as Spear. Unlike his teammate, Davis added points from the free-throw line, converting all five of his tries.

The Grayhounds pounced on the Muskies early, scoring the game's first dozen points. The Grayhounds held a 20-9 lead and forced six Muscatine turnovers by the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies end the season with a record of 1-21. But Turelli hopes his players -- especially the five exiting seniors -- took more from the season than the record shows.

"We kept telling them, it's easy to be a leader when things are going well," Turelli said. "But one of the most challenging things is to lead when things aren't going your way. Our seniors stepped up. Even though things didn't go our way, they kept showing up and working hard in practice day after day. They got after it no matter who we were playing.

"We played some tough teams going through the (Mississippi Athletic Conference), but we never backed down."

Freshman Luke Wieskamp led the Muskies in scoring with 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting. Junior Sam Emmert added eight and senior Dante Lee six.

"Dante has been one of our best players the last couple of years," said the Muskies' coach. "Braden Hufford's been our point guard for the last three years and been a great leader. Jaime Martinez worked out of some injuries early on in the season and always played hard. Same for Conner Christiansen, another guy who just was just willing to grind day after day for us. And Miles Melendez was easily one of our better defenders and did everything we asked of him. Those five were really why I wanted to take on this job. I wanted them to know someone was in their corner for their senior season."

As a team, Muscatine shot 5 of 15 in the first half. To that point, Spear had five 3s for Burlington (15-7). The Grayhounds finished shooting 25-45 overall and 8 of 19 from range.

Even after the Grayhounds took a 36-17 lead into halftime, the lead expanded even further after Burlington took the third quarter by a 20-8 margin.

"I want to thank all the coaches and teammates I've had here over the years," said Hufford. "We didn't finish with the best record, but we fought hard. Having gone through it made me a stronger person."

Burlington 68, Muscatine 37

MUSCATINE (1-21) -- Luke Wieskamp 4-8 1-1 10, Sam Emmert 3-9 2-2 8, Dante Lee 1-8 3-6 6, Ian Church 2-2 0-0 4, Braden Hufford 1-2 0-0 3, Kayvion Hodges 1-2 0-0 3, Diamond Krayee 1-4 0-0 2, Caleb Bettis 0-0 1-2 1, Jaime Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 8-12 37.

BURLINGTON (15-7) -- Nate Spear 6-9 0-0 18, Amarion Davis 5-8 5-5 15, Jackson Carlson 1-2 4-6 6, Merquiche Lewis, Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Brock Dengler 2-3 0-0 4, Juan Reyes 1-2 0-0 3, Dayton Walsh 1-1 0-0 3, Tyce Bertishofer 1-4 0-0 2, Keshawn Luckett 1-2 0-0 2, Mateo Rascon 1-1 0-0 2, JJ Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Nehemiah Lewis 0-1 1-2 1, Jason Olmsted 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 10-12 68.

MUS;9;8;8;12;--;37

BUR;20;16;20;12;--;68

3-point goals -- MUS 4-15 (Lee 1-5, Wieskamp 1-5, Hufford 1-1, Hodges 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Emmert 0-2); BUR 8-19 (Spear 6-9, Walsh 1-1, Reyes 1-1, Nehemiah Lewis 0-1, Olmstead 0-2, Dengler 0-1, Bertishofer 0-2 Davis 0-1). Assists -- MUS 9 (Lee 2, Wieskamp 2, Emmert 2); BUR 19 (Bertishofer 4, Carlson 3). Rebounds -- MUS 17 (Lee 5); BUR 26 (Carlson 6, Merquiche Lewis, Jr. 5). Turnovers -- MUS 14; BUR 6. Fouls -- MUS 10; BUR 10. Fouled out -- none.

