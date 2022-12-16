Muskies' second half run not enough to overtake Assumption

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team caught fire for several minutes in the third quarter, outscoring the visiting Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport Assumption. Still, the Knights' damage done in the first half was too much for the Muskies to overcome.

Four Knights finished Friday’s game at Muscatine High School in double figures as Assumption took the final, 72-61.

Assumption scored on the second half's opening possession to push its lead to 36-15 when Luke Klostermann rebounded his own miss and scored.

From there, though, Muscatine (2-3, 2-2 MAC) would go on a 17-3 run to close the gap to 39-32 when senior Diamond Krayee set up a 3-pointer from senior Sam Emmert to close a personal 5-0 run by Emmert.

“We challenged them at halftime,” said Muscatine second-year head coach Luke Turelli. “(In the first half), we weren’t boxing out and were getting beat in transition on defense. But we made some adjustments and were able to chip away at it a little bit. We just couldn’t string enough stops and scores together to get over the hump of eight to 10 points.”

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp and Emmert each scored 15 points to represent the Muskie high mark. Emmert made 6 of 9 shot attempts from the field and his lone free throw attempt. Sophomore Kayvion Hodges came off the Muskie bench to score 14 points.

Assumption (4-1, 3-1 MAC) had four players score in double figures, led by sophomore Damyen Jackson, who went for a game-high 19 of 6 of 10 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Senior Rico Byrd went for 18, Joey Funderburk had 14 and senior Luke Klostermann added a dozen while junior Joe Tallman came off the Knights bench to grab a game-best eight rebounds.

Funderburk, a sophomore, hit his only two shot attempts in the first half -- a 3 and converted And-1. He closed the game 4 of 5 from the floor.

Muscatine junior Darnell Thompson saw his second game action of the season and chipped in seven points for the Muskies.

“We have a lot of guys that can do things on offense and contribute,” said the Muskies' head coach. “But we’re trying to get them to play to their strengths and to help each other get open looks. That showed in the second half when we got hot for a little bit.”

The Muskies won the second half by outscoring Assumption 18-15 in the third and 28-23 over the final frame, a quarter that saw the sides combine for 26 free throw attempts.

Assumption had a little trouble with the Muskies’ full-court pressure defense late that had as much to do with the MHS rally as the offense.

“We have really good athletes on the team, and that pressure defense showcases some of that,” Turelli said. “The kids maybe don’t appreciate all the conditioning we do in practice, but it pays off when we have to go to the press.

“It just didn’t translate into enough steals for us to get some easy points at the end.”

While trying to strategically put the Knights at the charity stripe in an effort to stop the clock and make up some ground, both Emmert and Hodges fouled out.

Muscatine has one more game before going on break until the calendar turns to 2023. The Muskies will be at Central DeWitt on Tuesday.

“Now, we have to get ready for Central DeWitt,” Turelli said. “That will be an important one going into the break. After that, we’ll try to get back to the basics and focus on doing the little things to help us win going forward.”

Assumption 72, Muscatine 61

ASSUMPTION (4-1, 3-1 MAC) -- Damyen Jackson 6-10 4-6 19, Rico Byrd 5-12 8-10 18, Keaton Thissen 0-1 0-4 0, Braylon Thomsen 2-3 1-2 5, Nick Curoe 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Klostermann 5-8 2-2 12, Joey Funderburk 4-5 2-2 14, Joe Tallman 2-6 0-0 4. Totals

MUSCATINE (2-3, 2-2 MAC) -- Aiden Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Kayvion Hodges 6-12 1-2 14, Darnell Thompson 2-4 3-5 7, Diamond Krayee 1-4 2-4 4, Ralph Hoeper 1-3 2-4 4, Sam Emmert 6-9 1-1 15, Luke Wieskamp 3-7 6-6 15, Caleb Bettis 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Henderson 0-6 2-2 2. Totals

AHS;15;19;15;23;--;72

MUS;8;7;18;28;--;61

3-point goals -- AHS 5-13 (Jackson 3-4, Byrd 0-2, Thissen 0-1, Thomson 0-1, Curoe 0-1, Klostermann 0-1, Funderburk 2-3); MUS 6-18 (Lopez 0-1, Hodges 1-3, Hoeper 0-2, Emmert 2-4, Wieskamp 3-7). Rebounds -- AHS 32 (Tallman 8, Thomsen 6); Muscatine 23 (Henderson 5, Krayee 5). Assists -- AHS 13 (Jackson 5); MUS 11 (Hodges 4). Fouls -- AHS 19; MUS 20. Fouled out -- Emmert (MUS), Hodges (MUS).